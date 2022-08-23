Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

<p>People are gathering at Wellington's Civic Square ahead of a <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/23/police-arrive-as-parliament-braces-for-planned-protest/" target="_blank">march to Parliament</a>.</p> <p>The Freedom and Rights Coalition is saying that they plan to hold a "people's court" on Parliament's steps for "crimes against Kiwis".</p> <p>Some streets are blocked off as well as Parliament's forecourt, as authorities look to avoid a repeat of March's 23-day occupation, which ended in violence. </p>