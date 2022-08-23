The Big Bake Up supporting flood-hit Nelsonians

Despite the devastation in Nelson from last week's severe weather, the heart of the community is still there.

The Big Bake Up's Melissa Woodhouse with some of the home-baked goods for Nelsonians in need. (Source: 1News)

Breakfast spoke to Melissa Woodhouse, who is spearheading The Big Bake Up from her Wakefield home.

Members of the community nominate people in need of a home-cooked meal and those involved with The Big Bake Up get to work in their kitchens.

Many of the home-baked goods have messages of support on them. "Thoughts of love go out to you. Please enjoy this small gift," one read.

Woodhouse said The Big Bake Up began in 2018 after Cyclone Gita. She started collecting food to take to neighbours and friends and "it just grew very, very rapidly" from there.

"It's cool to be back doing it again to be honest, because it's something that I'm quite passionate about doing."

Woodhouse told Breakfast The Big Bake Up has five drop-off locations and explained helpers pick up the baked goods, bag them up and "go visiting".

"I just feel this is something I can do that I think helps in a different way. It means something a lot more to someone else when they open something up and someone's actually written them a message, it gives them a little bit more strength to keep digging and getting rid of all of the slush that might be on their property," Woodhouse said.

"I just know people get real exhausted and tired, they've often got children, trying to feed them, so it's just something we can do to help."

Woodhouse said people can get involved or nominate someone in need by heading to The Big Bake Up Facebook page. People can also email thebigbakeup@gmail.com.