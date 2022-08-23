Police trying to identify Christchurch scrap yard fire suspects

Police are seeking a group of people allegedly involved in starting the fire that burned for two days at a scrap yard in Woolston, Christchurch last week.

The fire broke out at National Steel around 8pm on Wednesday, August 17 and was extinguished by mid-afternoon on Friday, August 19.

Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam says police have reviewed CCTV footage and have images of a "small group of people believed to have been involved in starting the fire". Police are inquiring into their identities.

"As well, we know there would have been a number of people who took videos or photos of the fire," Detective Sergeant Varnam says.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to see any of those images that people can supply us."

The fire engulfed hundreds of old vehicles and some homes nearby had to be evacuated as the heat intensified.

National Steel managing director Vipan Garg told 1News on Friday that the fire appeared suspicious.

"Cars don't catch fire. There are no engines or anything flammable on site…just shells of cars," he said.

"It's been soaking wet the whole month."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.