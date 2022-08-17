Fire trucks break down at Christchurch scrap yard inferno

Dramatic footage has emerged of a massive fire at a Christchurch scrap metal yard this evening, with two fire trucks breaking down at the scene according to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Garlands Rd, Woolston at 7.58pm on Wednesday, said a FENZ spokesperson after receiving reports of cars on fire.

Dramatic footage of the blaze is emerging on social media, that appears to show the source of the flame originating from the scrap metal dealership National Steel Ltd.

Other properties in the surrounding area are being advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the risk of smoke inhalation.