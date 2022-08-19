CHCH scrap yard fire may have been deliberately lit - director

The owner of a Christchurch scrap metal yard on fire believes it may have been deliberately lit.

Hundreds of old vehicles were swallowed by flames at National Steel in the suburb of Woolston on Wednesday night.

Some homes nearby had to be evacuated as the heat intensified. The fire has now been contained.

National Steel managing director Vipan Garg told 1News that the fire appears suspicious.

"Cars don't catch fire. There are no engines or anything flammable on site…just shells of cars," he said.

"It's been soaking wet the whole month."

Investigators will look for the cause of the inferno once all the hot spots are dampened down.

Fire crews are using diggers to untangle the piles of seared metal, where inside the embers are still burning.

Assistant area commander Dave Berry said it will take days to dampen hot spots.

"Because the cars are so compact and crushed it makes it very difficult to get into. What we've got to do is pull each one off."

Residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity continue to be encouraged to keep windows and doors closed due to the potentially toxic smoke, and to stay inside in case of flare ups.