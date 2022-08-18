Blaze at Christchurch scrap yard expected to burn for days

The fire at a scrap yard in Christchurch has reduced significantly from last night but is expected to burn for days more.

Multiple fire trucks and firefighters were called National Steel Ltd on Garlands Rd in Woolston just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Assistant area commander Dave Berry says the fire has been contained to the main car pile, although it is still burning and will be for some time.

Berry said a number of fire trucks and firefighters remain at the blaze today.

"Diggers have arrived on scene and will be pulling the pile apart to aid in the dampening down of this fire."

Perry said fire crews will likely remain at the scene all day.

"We do still encourage residents and businesses in the immediate area to keep their doors and windows closed, and for people to stay indoors in case of flare ups and smoke issues."

Cordons remain in place on the streets around the fire, including Cumnor Tce, Garlands Rd and Marshall St.

"Environmental efforts continue to ensure the runoff into the Heathcote River is either stopped or contained. Booms were put in place on the river and sucker trucks are being used to drain any runoff,” Berry said.

A man who witnessed the blaze told 1News he’s “never seen anything like it".

“In the space of 10 minutes it went from 'oh there’s a fire' - to things exploding.”

He said it was like a continual “50 foot mushroom cloud” in the sky.

Another woman told 1News the sky was completely orange when she woke up in the night. “The sky was pretty much aglow.”

“It was quite strange because I couldn’t smell anything,” she said.