Man's death on Auckland's North Shore now treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched following the suspicious death of a man on Auckland's North Shore last Tuesday.

Police were called to a house on Ocean View Rd in Northcote, shortly after 10pm on August 16, after receiving reports of "an altercation".

Emergency services provided medical assistance to Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, but he died at the scene.

His death was initially treated as unexplained.

"Police can now confirm that we are treating this matter as suspicious," Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton of Waitematā CIB said.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Hay’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"We would like to reassure the community that this is thought to be an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.