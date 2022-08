A man has died after police received reports of "an altercation" at a house in the Auckland suburb of Northcote overnight.

Police cordon at property on Ocean View Rd, Hillcrest, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police rushed to a house on Ocean View Rd shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

The man died at the scene.

Police say they are treating the death as "unexplained".

One person was arrested at the scene and has been charged with an unrelated matter.

Cordons will remain in place on Ocean View Rd as police continue a scene examination.