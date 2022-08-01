Wilde gave official who penalised him 'death stare' in team relay

As Hayden Wilde rolled in to transition from the cycling leg to running in the mixed team relay on Monday morning, he did so with extra caution - and a message for the official who penalised him two days ago.

Wilde told 1News after the relay on Monday morning, in which New Zealand finished a painful fourth just eight seconds outside the podium, he took extra caution with his helmet after copping a 10s time penalty in the men's triathlon on Saturday which cost him a chance at the gold medal.

"When I took the helmet off, the guy who gave me the penalty a couple of days ago, I gave him a death stare and looked right into his eyes," Wilde said.

"I made sure I did it properly just for him!"

Wilde said he hoped the situation could be "left behind" now as officials continue to work through the official appeal he and his team made following Saturday's race.

"Where the process is is still where it was yesterday," he said.

"I know that Triathlon NZ are working extremely hard and have done some amazing things already and they're really putting the whip on World Triathlon so we'll see what happens."

Wilde again emphasised the appeal wasn't about taking away the men's triathlon gold medal from winner Alex Yee.

"I actually had a conversation with him about it and told him it was nothing to do with him," Wilde said.

"The team thought it was the right thing to do and if it's a double gold, it's a double gold."

1News understands the appeal could take up to 30 days to be resolved after it was submitted.