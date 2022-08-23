Aussie PM Anthony Albanese chugs beer, gets ovation

Source: 1News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was urged to down his beer in one by a raucous crowd in Sydney last night.

Albanese was attending a Gang of Youths concert at the Enmore Theatre with partner Jodie Haydon and Labor frontbencher Tony Burke.

Not known as a big drinker, he accepted the crowd's challenge, to their delight.

News Corp reports Burke dropped a vinyl edition of Gang of Youths to his boss to pass them time while isolating with Covid-19 during the election campaign.

Former Australian PM Bob Hawke was famous for his drinking exploits, although he gave up while leading the country.

Another former Prime Minister Tony Abbott notoriously ate a raw onion on a visit to Tasmania in 2015.

And just this week, Finnish PM Sanna Marin was forced to defend her right to party after video emerged of her having a good time at a private get-together.

Some suggested there were drugs at the party - Marin has since taken a test, which came back negative.

