Finnish PM Sanna Marin defends right to party after video leak

Finland’s prime minister said she did not take any drugs during a “boisterous” party in a private home and resented footage becoming known to the public.

A video posted on a social media shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Later in the video, Marin, 36, is on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing while mimicking a song.

"These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public. I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang," she said Thursday in recording by MTV3 FINLAND.

Asked if Marin had taken drugs she replied "not that I know of".

It was unclear when the party, which reportedly was attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of Eduskunta, or parliament, for Marin's Social Democratic Party, and the Finnish singer Alma, was held.

During the media huddle in Kuopio Marin said they were "filmed this summer and in a private home", adding "I am not telling whose home it is."

Marin - who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest prime minister ever - said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and that she intends to continue being the same person as before.

Critics have pointed out that Finland, which shares a 1340-kilometre land border with Russia, faces high electricity prices, among other issues from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The country recently dropped its long-neutral stance and asked to join NATO.

In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival.

In December she made a public apology after going out clubbing until 4am without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

She didn't test positive.