A 75-year-old woman from Māngere, Auckland has been reported missing, police said.

Sia Sanelivi has been missing since the early hours of Tuesday morning. (Source: NZ Police)

Tagisia Sanelivi, who goes by Sia, was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police said Sanelivi is approximately 5-foot tall and is of a skinny build.

She is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and brown pants.

Police and her family have concerns over Sanelivi's well-being and urged anyone with information to come forward.