Relative of children in suitcases could be in South Korea - report

A woman who could be related to the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in Auckland could be in South Korea, it is being reported.

The woman - a South Korean-born New Zealander - arrived in South Korea in 2018 and had no record of having left the country, Seoul police told Reuters.

"New Zealand Police had requested confirmation whether the person who might be related to a crime case was in South Korea," the officer said.

The bodies were found by a family who had purchased the contents of a storage locker unseen.

Police said last week the children were aged between five and 10 and had been dead for a number of years.

The Safe Store self-storage facility in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The South Auckland family who made the discovery are not connected to the deaths.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said overseas links were being investigated when announcing the news last week.

"This is no easy investigation. No matter how long or how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never an easy task."

South Korean police said at this stage, the woman's whereabouts was unknown.