Police will 'bring everything' after children's remains found

A former police detective and top negotiator, says officers "will bring everything" to the investigation after the remains of two primary school-age children were found in suitcases at a home in Auckland's Clendon Park last week.

Lance Burdett. (Source: 1News)

The grisly discovery of the bodies came after suitcases containing the human remains were purchased in an online storage unit auction held by Safe Store Papatoetoe.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said during a media conference on Thursday afternoon that while progress was being made in identifying the children, who are aged between 5 to 10, the investigation was still in the very early stages.

"This is no easy investigation. No matter how long or how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never an easy task."

It's estimated that they had been dead between 3 to 4 years.

"[The]nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation."

Former detective Lance Burdett has spent 22 years in the New Zealand police and was once the country's top crisis negotiator.

He told 1News that the state of the bodies may present challenges for investigators, to not only identify the victims but also track down those responsible.

"It's the time frame since it happened that's the problem right... when it's been a while, the evidence does decay.

"Fingerprints generally stay there, but ... DNA evidence decays."

Police in Clendon Park, Auckland on Friday. (Source: 1News)

However, the fact that police announced on Thursday they've contacted Interpol seems to indicate a solid lead, Burdett says.

"It would look like they might have a strong line of inquiry which whose left the country that time, hopefully, they've got an ethnicity they can work on, which sort of narrows things down a bit."

And during a high-profile case like this, police will likely receive plenty of tip-offs from the public.

"You'll find hopefully the phones will be ringing hot and people will be coming forward, that's the real thing you look forward to is the information coming from the public and it is essential in these investigations."

While there are uncertainties, Burdett says the determination of those investigating crimes of this nature is without question.

"They do a great job anyway."

"[But] because it's young children the police will really ... they'll be bringing everything."