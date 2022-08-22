Ardern implores Parliament protestors to be 'peaceful and lawful'

Peaceful and lawful protests will always be welcome at Parliament as preparations are completed for Tuesday’s demonstrations, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern implored demonstrators at Tuesday's planned protest in Wellington, which has been organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition, to obey the law.

"We’re imploring people to be peaceful and lawful. It’s, I think, the best foundation for us to make sure that we have again a rigorous democracy but one that doesn’t undermine the security of the people who work in this place but also those who live in and around the surrounding areas of Wellington," she said.

Ardern says the right to protest is part of who New Zealand is as a nation.

"Parliament is a place where of course over many years we have welcomed peaceful and lawful protest and we want to see that ability resumed but of course what’s most important is that it remains peaceful and lawful," Ardern said.

Roads around Parliament have been closed since Sunday in preparation for the protest.

There are minor road closures in place at the intersection of Molesworth St and Hill St, and Lambton Quay from the Cenotaph.

Parliament's forecourt will be closed to all except police and Parliament's security.

Wellington City Council staff have been encouraged to avoid the central city and university students can study from home if they prefer.

Ardern said the extra security around Parliament grounds is to prevent a repeat of the anti-mandate protests in February this year.

"Of course we did have a recent experience that did come at great expense to Parliament and its grounds so it’s only natural to see those extra assurances in place to make sure that protest occurs in a way that doesn’t leave significant damage in the aftermath.

The 23-day protest saw Parliament grounds occupied by anti-mandate protesters for nearly a month.

The occupation ended with a violent standoff between police and protesters, resulting in hundreds of arrests, parts of Parliament’s grounds set on fire and pavers ripped from the footpath.

Tuesday's march will begin at Civic Square before moving towards Parliament.