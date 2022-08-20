World's largest collection of British cars finding new homes

There were fears some of the timeless classics at the world's biggest British car museum in Hawke's Bay would never see the light of day again following the death of owner Ian Hope last year.

But many of the cars, of which there are over 500, are finding new homes and may even have a new lease of life back out on the road.

One man's obsession has become an opportunity for those who know their Humbers from their Hillmans.

Hope's nephew Mark said Ian would understand why they had to be moved on.

"I think he would be happy most of these cars are going to new homes and they are going to be on the road and people will see them again, so they are getting a new lease of life."

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to see the new owners become acquainted with their prized possessions.