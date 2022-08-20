Wellington police warn not to approach wanted man

Wellington police are warning the public to avoid approaching a man that officers have a warrant to arrest.

Wellington Police want to locate 33-year-old Nathaniel North. (Source: NZ Police)

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, police said they are attempting to locate 33-year-old Nathaniel North, believed to be in the Wellington area.

Police say they have a "warrant for his arrest and that he should not be approached."

Anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts has been advised to call 111 and quote file number 220819/7883, or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.