Boult, Southee lead Black Caps to victory over West Indies

The Black Caps have beaten the West Indies by 50 runs in their second ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Finn Allen of New Zealand in action against the West Indies. (Source: Associated Press)

Much like their loss in the first ODI against the West Indies, the second game was impacted by rain delays with the Kiwis also taking a precaution ruling captain Kane Williamson out with a quad injury.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first as New Zealand set a target of 212.

The Black Caps were led by a stellar innings from Finn Allen, who scored 96 before bowing out in the 41st over, followed by Daryl Mitchell who reached 41.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the low score, the duo helped propel the Kiwis past their 190 runs in the first match, to give the West Indies a challenge.

The hosts weren’t able to climb back with their highest scorer being Yannic Carriah who recorded his maiden ODI half-century with 52, followed by Alzarri Joseph with 49.

Tim Southee took four wickets, Trent Boult took three and both Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took one each for New Zealand.

The Black Caps have never won an ODI series in the Caribbean and look to achieve that when they face the West Indies in their third test on Monday (NZT).