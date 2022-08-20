2 arrests made after alleged firearms incident in Tauranga

Source: 1News

Two men have been arrested after a firearm was allegedly discharged during an "altercation" in a Tauranga suburb.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

One man sustained a minor wrist injury during an alleged altercation on Saturday morning where a firearm was also allegedly discharged, according to police.

The altercation happened in Welcome Bay - a suburb 7km from central Tauranga.

Police say it was connected to the arrests made later in the afternoon. They said the two arrests were made on Saturday afternoon after officers were called to a residential address at around 2:50pm.

"The alleged offender left the property in a vehicle. It was located abandoned nearby a short time later, and the two occupants were found in the vicinity of the vehicle," police said in a statement.

"Police are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to these matters. We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation today while we worked in the area."

Police said charges are still being considered.

