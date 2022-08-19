Watch: Aerial footage reveals massive extent of Nelson floods

Striking aerial footage reveals the massive scale of flooding in Nelson.

The video, filmed by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust on Friday morning, shows muddy floodwaters covering a huge area, as well as discoloured waters around the port.

READ MORE: Live - Roads closed in Northland as heavy rain moves up NZ

The deluge has been described as a 1-in-100 year event and has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

ADVERTISEMENT

MetService said despite a brief reprieve on Thursday evening, Nelson is likely to see 21 hours of renewed downpours from late Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Photos - Flooding causes damage and disruption in Nelson, Northland

The Government has injected $200,000 into the mayoral relief fund for Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough following extensive damage in the region.