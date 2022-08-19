Watch: Aerial footage reveals massive extent of Nelson floods

Source: 1News

Striking aerial footage reveals the massive scale of flooding in Nelson.

The video, filmed by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust on Friday morning, shows muddy floodwaters covering a huge area, as well as discoloured waters around the port.

The deluge has been described as a 1-in-100 year event and has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

MetService said despite a brief reprieve on Thursday evening, Nelson is likely to see 21 hours of renewed downpours from late Friday afternoon.

The Government has injected $200,000 into the mayoral relief fund for Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough following extensive damage in the region.

