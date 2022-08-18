Yacht dashed against rocks on Auckland's Tamaki Drive

A yacht was pounded against the rocks on Auckland's Tamaki Drive by wild weather on Thursday.

A yacht was dashed against the rocks by Auckland's wild weather. (Source: Kirk Vogel)

It comes as a heavy rain watch remains in place in Auckland for the rest of the day.

Vector says heavy rain and strong winds caused a small number of power outages across the city.

The power company said the faults were weather-related, including trees falling on power lines in West Auckland.

Despite the wet, however, Auckland experienced its warmest August night on record overnight.

NIWA said the city hit a minimum temperature of 15.6C, breaking the newly-created record from the night before.

Whāngarei also recorded its warmest ever August night last night with a minimum temperature of 16.2C, says NIWA.