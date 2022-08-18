LIVE: Severe weather warnings around NZ as deluge continues

Follow 1News' live updates as residents in Nelson Tasman and the West Coast face a third day of heavy rain. Refresh the page for latest updates.

What you need to know

A red heavy rain warning remains in place for Buller, Nelson and Westland

A state of emergency is in place for Nelson Tasman and the West Coast

Nelson's mayor says the city has been hit by a one-in-100 year event

More than 200 homes in Nelson have evacuated after days of heavy rain

A number of weather watches and warnings are in place for other parts of the country

Live updates

12:50pm: Here's a look at some of the impressive engineering work happening in Nelson to help divert floodwaters.

Footage supplied by Terra Firma Ltd.

12:30pm: An impressive amount of sea foam has been whipped up by angry seas in Doubtless Bay, Northland.

12:10pm: A woman house sitting for a friend in Nelson says the flood damage is "heart breaking".

"There's even mud in the bathtub," she told 1News.

11:50am: The latest rain radar image shows ongoing rain for already sodden Northland and Nelson.

Rain radar image at 11:35am August 18. (Source: MetService)

11:25am: The wild weather up north is now affecting major roads and Northland residents are being warned to avoid travel if possible.

NZTA says closures are currently in place at:

• SH1 Hikurangi (trees down on road - detour via the Hikurangi Bypass)

• SH1 Rangiahua (flooding – the standard detour is via SH10 which is also closed at Kaeo, so there is limited road access to the Far North at the moment)

• SH10 Kaeo (flooding).

Restrictions, with one-lane open at:

• SH1 Mangamuka Gorge (slips and tree branches on road)

11:15am: Many Nelson residents will be facing a big cleanup job this weekend.

A slip on Coster St, Stoke. (Source: 1News)

A full photo gallery of the damage can be viewed at the link below.

Photos: Flooding as wild weather lashes Nelson

11:10am: Better news out of Westport, with officials telling those who evacuated their homes last night they are able to return today during a "lull" in the weather.

However, they have been warned they may need to evacuate again should conditions worsen there.

11am: Wild seas have seen a boat smashed against the rocks on Auckland's Tamaki Drive this morning.

Yacht on rocks on Tamaki Drive. (Source: Supplied)

Vector has also given an update for Auckland power customers: "Heavy rain and strong winds struck Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland overnight causing a small number of outages, particularly in the city’s western fringes.

"The majority of the outages are weather-related faults, such as trees falling on power lines, but the overall impact on the network has been minimal.

"While more rain is forecast, winds are expected to level off during the day, allowing our crews to restore power safely and as quickly as possible to those still impacted."

10:30am: A reminder it isn't just the top of the South Island and West Coast doing it tough.

The top of the NI also has seen significant rain, here's the 24 hour rainfall accumulations as measured by the Northland radar. There's still more to come, with rain expected to continue until through today. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for warning details pic.twitter.com/OW0NkFdkM3 — MetService (@MetService) August 17, 2022

10.18am: MetService has updated its severe weather warnings.

Red heavy rain warnings remain in place in Buller (12 hours from 9am Thursday), Nelson district (14 hours from 9am) and Westland (13 hours from 9am). In all three regions, rain is expected to return on Friday afternoon and ease Saturday afternoon.

Latest Severe Weather Warnings, Red Heavy Rain Warnings in Westland, Nelson and Buller, while much of the North Island under Heavy Rain Watch or Warning. Strong to gale northeasterlies in exposed places as well. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/ZEY5RLF6br — MetService (@MetService) August 17, 2022

There are orange heavy rain warnings in Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Bay of Plenty west of Edgecumbe, Waikato south of Raglan, Waitomo and Taumarunui, north Taranaki away from the mountain, Tongariro National Park, Mt Taranaki, Tasman west of Motueka, the Tararua Ranges, Marlborough Sounds, Rai Valley and Richmond Ranges.

There is an orange strong wind warning in Northland.

9.34am: Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says boil water notices are only in place for Eighty Eight Valley and Dovedale, not Nelson.

Nelson water is safe to drink.

Debris on street in Nelson after heavy rain. (Source: 1News)

9.13am: Buller Civil Defence says bunds, pumps and sandbags have so far helped to mitigate the impact of the severe weather.

Of the 160 Westport households encouraged to self-evacuate, most stayed with family and friends. Four people were placed in motels and another spent the night in an evacuation centre.

"It's tempting to think that it's all over but there is a second weather front due to affect Buller District tomorrow night and into Saturday, so we won't be dismantling all our protective measures yet," controller Al Lawn said.

Checks on critical infrastructure are underway and 5000 more sandbags will be arriving in Westport.

The West Coast remains under a state of emergency and a red weather warning is still in place.

8.50am: Buller Emergency Management says river levels are going down and surface flooding seems to have reduced.

"Te Kuha hit its first alarm in the early hours of the morning but we are watching it decrease. Karamea and Mokihinui levels are also dropping," it said on Facebook.

It said high tide this afternoon is one of its considerations before it gives the message for anyone evacuated to return home.

8.40am: Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says the rain hasn't stopped falling, which means there could be more slips, flooding and evacuations.

It said it's unable to say at this stage when those evacuated can return home.

Water pools on driveway in Nelson. (Source: 1News)

"This is not something we can answer right now - the properties need to be assessed for safety and we simply don't know how badly affected they are.

"In these events there is potential for serious consequences and it may not be possible for people to return home right away."

It said it's working to set-up a "one-stop drop-in shop" for support for those affected.

"We will update you on that as soon as we can."

8.25am: The NZTA says the most "significant network issues" are centred on Nelson, Marlborough and Takaka.

West Coast routes remain open.

State Highway 60 Takaka is closed between the Haldane Rd and Pupu Valley Rd intersection. There's no detour available.

State Highway 6 Nelson, Rocks Rd, is closed due to the risk of a significant slip. It's likely to be closed until 12pm on Friday and possibly longer. The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd.

State Highway 6 Marlborough is closed from Hira to Havelock due to flooding. A detour is available via SH63, St Arnaud.

7.50am: Speaking to Breakfast earlier this morning, Nelson resident Amy Chippendale said she couldn't return to her Nile St home after work yesterday due to flooding.

Chippendale described the situation as a "bit of a shock".

She said her mother had "frantically" packed her a bag during the day as the floodwaters rose.

"I've been lodging at my parents house for the night."

She said she'll find out today how badly her home has been affected.

"I don't know what I'm going home to."

7.40am: MetService says some places in the Tasman District recorded well over 300mm yesterday

This shows yesterday's cumulative rainfall (for the 24 hour period up to midnight Wednesday). https://t.co/LoGzVc1Xig



Purple shows over 200mm. Some places in the Tasman District recorded well over 300mm (the key doesn't go high enough). More heavy rain still to come. ^SG pic.twitter.com/eFtJ7dwvMa — MetService (@MetService) August 17, 2022

7.30am: Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Westport resident Troy Scanlan says the town "may have dogged a bit of a bullet".

He says it looks like the rain hasn't been as bad as forecast.

He's protected his home with sandbags, as have some other Westport residents.

He says some residents are frustrated with the current extreme weather following flooding in the town in July last year.

7.20am: Here's a recap on the situation - Residents of 233 homes were asked to evacuated in Nelson following two days of heavy rain and after the Maitai River started to exceed its limits.

Ten more homes were evacuated last night in the suburb of Tahunanui, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says.

It says homes on Stansell Ave were evacuated due to slips.

River levels lowered overnight, but plenty more rain is expected today, a Nelson Tasman Civil Defence spokesperson says.

A state of emergency was declared for Nelson Tasman and the West Coast yesterday and remains in place today.

MetService says significant heavy rainfall will continue in Nelson into today with a further 250mm to 400mm rain forecast to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

6.30am: These are the weather watches and warnings issued by MetService for the South Island - A strong wind watch is in place for Nelson, Tasman and Buller.

There's surface flooding in Westport, with 160 households in low-lying areas encouraged to self-evacuate.

A red heavy rain warning remains in place for Buller, Nelson and Westland. An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for the Tasman District, west of Motueka.

There are slips, road closures and further surface flooding across the northern and western South Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for parts of Marlborough, the Tasman District from Motueka eastwards and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers.

Motorists are urged to keep across updates from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for road closures.