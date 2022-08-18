Taranaki police search for items linked to young dad's death

Taranaki police investigating the homicide of a young dad in New Plymouth last month are appealing to the public for information.

Orange jacket linked to homicide investigation. (Source: 1News)

Rei Marshall, also known as, Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, died from his injuries on August 3 after he was brought to Taranaki Base Hospital by associates.

"Rei was a young father and as you would imagine his family are devastated about his death and are wanting answers," Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said at the time.

Two men aged 25 and 26, and a boy aged 16, were arrested and charged on August 8 with murder.

Police say those arrested "have gang connections" and are before the courts.

In a statement on Thursday police said they still require information about a grey or silver Mazda Axela hatchback.

They're appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle that likely has a damaged or missing front driver’s side headlight. They're asking anyone who saw the vehicle near the foreshore, East End playground, and Pig-out Point around 7pm on August 3 to come forward.

They're also after information on suspicious activity near the walkway crossing the bridges over Te Henui Stream, near the bowling club and croquet club during that time.

Detectives are also on the lookout for a distinctive orange puffer jacket (pictured above) that may have been dumped in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the dedicated phone number 0900 287 453.