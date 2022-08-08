Men and teen with gang connections charged with murder of young dad

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested following the death of a young father in New Plymouth last week.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, also known as Rei Marshall, was brought to Taranaki Base Hospital by associates around 7pm on Wednesday, August 3, where he died from his injuries.

Two men aged 25 and 26, and a boy aged 16, were arrested and charged on Monday with murder.

The trio are due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say those arrested "have gang connections".

READ MORE: Young dad killed in alleged New Plymouth homicide named

"Police are pleased to have made quick arrests in the matter, which we hope will provide Rei's family with some comfort," police said.

"We are in the early stages of our enquiries and although arrests have been made, we are still working to establish the full circumstances of Rei's death."

Police are now appealing for sightings and information about two vehicles.

The first is a 2005 Mazda Axela hatchback with a damaged front driver's side headlight any time from Tuesday 2 August, but in particular in the New Plymouth Area including Blagdon on Wednesday, August 3, around 5.30pm.

The second is described as a smaller Japanese hatchback, possibly blue in colour, around a 2010 year model, seen in the vicinity of 100 South Road on Wednesday, August 3, around 6pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information has been urged to contact investigators on 0800 287 453.