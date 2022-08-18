Man charged with forgery over Auckland fake doctor scandal

A 30-year-old man has appeared in the Manukau District Court via AVL link on Thursday charged with forgery after allegedly acting as a doctor at Middlemore Hospital.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Yuvaraj Krishnan was investigated by police following allegations that he had used fake qualifications to work at Auckland's busiest hospital.

He was bailed to a Papakura address until September 7.

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson from Counties Manukau CIB said before his appearance that the investigation is continuing and are not ruling out further charges being laid.

It comes after a Krishnan worked for over five months at Middlemore, allegedly using fake documentation to get the job.

In an earlier statement, Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau said it was contacting patients who were seen by the person claiming to be a New Zealand registered medical practitioner.