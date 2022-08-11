'Review of every patient' - Fake Middlemore Dr under scrutiny

Health officials have not been able to reveal how a man, pretending to be a doctor, was able to gain employment at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital ahead of a review that will be undertaken into all the patients he treated.

Police are investigating concerns the man, who worked for over five months at Middlemore, used fake documentation to get a job at the hospital.

The two medical schools in New Zealand, the University of Auckland and the University of Otago, have both confirmed the man, who 1News cannot name for legal reasons, never enrolled nor graduated from either medical school.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau said it is contacting patients who were seen by the person claiming to be a New Zealand registered medical practitioner.

The former DHB authority says the person began work in the Middlemore Hospital respiratory clinic in February 2022.

"The person was working in a clinical research position and reviewed patients, under supervision.

"The person was stood down from their role on August 1 as soon as Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau received concerns about their New Zealand Medical Council registration status."

Their employment was concluded at Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau on August 10, and a complaint was filed with police the same day.

"Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau would like to sincerely apologise to our patients seen by this person.

Dr Andrew Connolly, Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau chief medical officer, also expressed regret.

“We have reviewed the care of every patient who was seen by this person. This includes investigations, treatment plans and the dispensing of any medications during the time the person was at Middlemore Hospital,” said Connolly.

“We are now contacting all patients seen by this person. A thorough investigation of the clinical care provided by the person has told us that there has been no compromise to any patient’s care.”

Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau is undertaking a full investigation into its employment vetting processes.

Joan Simeon, CEO of New Zealand's Medical Council, confirmed the man in question has "never been on the register at all.

"As the regulator, we set standards, and are not involved in the employment processes. Matters concerning falsified documents are matters for the police and not Council.

"Council's primary purpose is to protect public health and safety by ensuring that doctors practising in New Zealand are competent and fit to practise. As part of this, we have developed robust policy and practice that ensures that no doctor obtains registration without satisfying Council that they are who they say they are, that they have the required qualifications, that they are competent to practise medicine and that they are fit for registration.

"We also publish a public register of all registered doctors in New Zealand that the public can easily access. This allows anyone to easily check that a doctor is registered and entitled to practice medicine in New Zealand."

Police confirmed earlier on Thursday that a report over the Middlemore Hospital incident had been received.

"Inquiries now are underway, however as these are still in their very early stages we are unable to comment further at this time."

Minister of Health Andrew Little told 1News there is significant public concern over the Middlemore Hospital incident and his office was advised on Wednesday.

"It is worrying that it has happened, it is good that it has been picked up," he said.

Little said the chief executive of Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau is responsible for managing "robust" employment processes.

National’s Health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti, told 1News that when a health system is in crisis, “eventually its regulatory functions fail as well”.

“And while I can’t comment on what the police investigation is looking at, it’s possible that this is what’s happened here.”

He said the employment incident at Middlemore is rarely seen in the health sector - "it’s not a common event," Reti said, adding the Medical Council, the professional body and the employer should all have been involved at some point.

“But when a health system is in crisis sometimes those functions fall away.”