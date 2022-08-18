Gaurav Sharma ‘misrepresenting conversations’ in latest claims

Rogue Labour MP Gaurav Sharma’s latest accusations about his caucus colleagues on Thursday have been labelled as “misrepresenting conversations” by the Prime Minister.

Sharma wrote an opinion piece and took to social media to air his grievances. (Source: 1News)

Two days after his suspension from the party, Sharma has told Newshub he'd received word of the 'secret meeting' the night before via another Labour MP who was there.

On Thursday evening a spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern said “on Tuesday we anticipated Gaurav would continue to re-litigating matters in this way”.

“He has still not responded to our communications about entering into mediation, instead using the media to make his points.”

1News understands there is no special caucus meeting planned for this stage but that could change on Friday.

Caucus would need to meet before any action can be taken on Sharma, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

A statement from a spokesperson for the Prime Minister on Thursday night said: “On Tuesday the Caucus suspended Gaurav on the basis of repeated breaches of trust. This latest example of releasing and misrepresenting conversations with his colleague’s reinforces that decision and will be discussed by caucus.”

The accusations of a cover-up by Ardern, which included Sharma telling Newshub he'd even made a recording of the phone conversation in which he was warned that the special caucus meeting would have been "brutal", are the latest in a week-long saga.

Last Thursday, the first-term MP for Hamilton West launched a broadside against what he alleged was bullying and gaslighting culture within Parliament.

A day later, he detailed more grievances and other allegations about his time in Parliament in a long Facebook post.

On Monday, Ardern announced that a special caucus meeting would be held on the next day, to "seek resolution" to issues surrounding the Hamilton West MP, saying it was for the caucus to resolve issues "of this nature".

Sharma contacted various media outlets on Tuesday minutes after the caucus meeting began, saying there had been a meeting with all the Labour MPs the previous evening "and the decision was predetermined".

Ardern suspended Sharma from Labour's caucus "effective immediately" citing a lack of trust in the Hamilton West MP.