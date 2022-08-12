Labour 'aware of issues' after MP's scathing bullying opinion piece

Labour says it became aware of issues between MP Gaurav Sharma and some of his staff a year ago, after the MP released a scathing opinion piece that criticised bullying in the halls of power.

In an opinion piece published in the New Zealand Herald on Thursday, Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma wrote that the constituents who elected MPs "would be appalled if they saw even half of what their elected representatives have to bear in terms of harassment from inside the Parliament”.

Labour Chief Whip Duncan Webb responded to the piece on Friday, saying the office "has acted in good faith and sought to work constructively with Gaurav and the Parliamentary Service to ensure he has good support available to address issues between him and his staff".

"It recently paused hiring with the intention of providing further assistance before more staff were hired into his office. This seemed prudent."

The Chief Whip, Parliamentary Service and the MP met yesterday to talk things through.

Webb said "we are mindful these are ongoing relationship".

"We must respect individuals privacy, but we will continue to seek a solution with Gaurav in the coming weeks."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Parliamentary Service acknowledged to 1News the complexity of the "triangular employment relationship at Parliament".

However, the spokesperson stressed that the Service "cannot direct MPs what to do and how to act".

"MPs are elected representatives of New Zealand’s citizens and that would impinge on New Zealand’s democracy, and the free right of MPs as elected representatives of New Zealand’s citizens.

"It is our responsibility to promote a healthy and secure culture within our workplace, and we have made significant progress on this following the 2019 External Independent Review into Bullying and Harassment in the New Zealand Parliamentary Workplace.”