One person is dead after a crash between two trucks just south of Auckland on Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened at a commercial premises on Ridge Road, Pōkeno.

"The crash involved two trucks and occurred just before 8.30am.

"Sadly one of the drivers has died at the scene."

The serious crash unit are at the scene