'Priority' for police to identify human remains found at Auckland home

It's the "priority" of investigators to confirm who the human remains found at a South Auckland home on August 11 belong to.

Police in Clendon Park, Auckland on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Almost a week after the remains were found, Counties Manukau Crime Manager Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the results of further examinations and tests are "still pending".

"Our priority remains on confirming the identification of the deceased," Vaaelua said.

"We appreciate there are a number of questions surrounding the circumstances of what has occurred and police can reassure the public that our investigation is continuing to piece together the facts."

ADVERTISEMENT

The occupants of a Moncrieff Ave, Clendon Park, home made the grisly discovery after reportedly purchasing items from a storage unit auction in Papatoetoe, according to Stuff. They had brought the items home in a trailer and came across the remains after opening one of the items, thought to be a suitcase.

Police have stressed the family aren't involved, but Vaaelua said "the very nature of this discovery means this is a complex investigation - and it will take time".

Vaaelua remarked speculation isn't helpful to the overall investigation and said "no matter the time frame" the person or persons responsible will be held to account.

"We know any incident like this is incredibly unsettling for the community and we want people to know they can make contact with us if they have any concerns."