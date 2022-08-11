Hearses spotted as police descend on south-Auckland street

Source: Radio New Zealand

Multiple police officers are at the scene of an incident at an address on Moncrieff Avenue in the Auckland suburb of Clendon Park.

Police at the scene of an incident in Auckland's Clendon Park. (Source: 1News)

In a statement police said inquiries were in the very early stages, however, there was no immediate risk to the public.

A police scene examination tent has been erected in the driveway of one property.

A neighbour said they believed a body had been discovered at the scene, and an RNZ reporter saw a body being loaded into a hearse. However, police have yet to confirm any deaths.

Two hearses have left the property this evening.

Neighbours said police arrived at the scene around lunchtime Thursday.

Cordons remain in place, as forensic staff in boiler suits comb the property.

A neighbour told RNZ the current occupants of the property moved in about six months ago.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

