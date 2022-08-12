Human remains found at Auckland home sparks homicide investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched after the discovery of human remains at a property in Manurewa, Auckland on Thursday.

Police say they were alerted to the discovery on Moncrieff Avenue around 1.30pm, adding "the occupants brought unowned property to their address".

"A number of Police staff have been working at the address overnight, including the Specialist Search Group," police said.

"From our inquiries so far, we can advise the occupants of the address are not believed to be involved in the incident.

"Police acknowledge them for their assistance so far and we are providing support for them."

Two hearses were seen leaving the house on Thursday after the area was cordoned off, with neighbours telling RNZ they were angry about being "left in the dark" about the operation.

Police say inquiries are continuing on Friday and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

Police at the scene of an incident in Auckland's Clendon Park. (Source: 1News)

"A post-mortem examination is underway and this is expected to be competed over the coming days.

"The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery."

Police in Clendon Park, Auckland on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Once done, police say next of kin will be advised, although "this may take some time".

Police say there was no immediate risk to the public after the discovery.