Morrison refuses to resign amid secret portfolio revelations

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

In a fiery news conference, Scott Morrison has refused to resign from parliament amid revelations he held secret ministerial portfolios.

The former Australian Prime Minister said he “understands” the appointments were entirely lawful in the first press conference since the revelations.

Scott Morrison.

Morrison has been facing growing backlash over the scandal, with growing calls for him to resign.

Morrison’s successor Anthony Albanese revealed yesterday that the former Australian PM had been secretly been sworn into five different portfolios including health, finance and resources during his time in office.

Morrison also gave himself joint responsibility for home affairs, treasury and industry.

Several officials involved in the government departments said they had no knowledge Morrison had been sworn in.

Today, Morrison argued that was a positive thing.

“The fact that ministers were unaware of these things is actually proof of my lack of interference or intervention in any of their activities and that I honoured the basis upon which I sought those powers because I was only ever going use them in an emergency situation that would require that.”

Morrison said he had good reasons for not telling the public about the appointments.

“I was concerned that these issues could have been misconstrued and misunderstood and undermine the confidence of ministers in the performance of their duties at that time, and I did not consider that to be in the country's interest.”

Speaking yesterday, Albanese said he was looking into the legality of the appointments.

“[Morrison was] operating in secret, keeping the operations of the government from the Australian people themselves,” Albanese said.

"He was misleading parliament as to who was holding what portfolios and who was responsible."

Senior Liberal Party member Karen Andrews has called for Morrison to resign his current role as MP for Cook due to the revelations. Morrison however, still has the support of Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton.

During a press conference yesterday, Dutton said that there are “bigger issues families in Australia are dealing with”.

