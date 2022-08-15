Morrison blasted by Albanese over his secret ministerial roles

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has blasted Scott Morrison after revelations he secretly swore himself into three government portfolios when he was PM.

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese facing off in the first Australian election leaders’ debate. (Source: Breakfast)

The claims, published by news.com.au, say Morrison was made the second resources minister in December without the public and some of his own cabinet knowing.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce told the outlet that Morrison had used these powers to stop a gas project planned for the New South Wales coast.

A new book being released on Tuesday called Plagued, by Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers, also claims Morrison swore himself into the health and finance portfolios.

Speaking to media in Melbourne on Monday, Albanese said the claims were "unprecedented".

"Australians knew during the election campaign that I was running a shadow ministry," he said.

"What they didn't know was that Scott Morrison was running a shadow government."

Albanese has said he'll get a full briefing on Monday afternoon on Morrison's use of ministerial powers.

Glyn Davis, the secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, is seeking legal advice from the Solicitor-General on Monday too.

However, this afternoon the Governor-General issued a statement saying the appointments were made in accordance with section 65 of the Australian Constitution.

The statement added that the decision to publicise the arrangements was a matter for "the government of the day".