Scott Morrison defends secret portfolios as more revealed

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has spoken out about revelations he secretly took up three ministerial portfolios during the pandemic, as a further five secret portfolios have been revealed.

Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison. (Source: Nine)

It’s been uncovered that Morrison was involved in the health, finance, and resource portfolios, without the public or several cabinet members knowing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Australia's current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed Morrison had a further five secret ministerial portfolios, these being the Departments of Health, Finance, Home Affairs, Treasury and Industry.

Speaking to Sydney radio station 2GB on Tuesday, Morrison said the appointments were "safeguards" during the pandemic.

"We had to put safeguards in place. None of these in the case of the finance and health portfolios were ever required to be used.

"The ministers were continuing to run their portfolios without any interference."

It’s also been revealed that Finance Minister Mathias Cormann wasn’t aware that Morrison had been sworn in, something he admits is "regrettable".

Albanese says this has been an: "Unprecedented trashing of our democracy by the former Morrison government.

"I used to say that Scott Morrison had two jobs as Prime Minister, and he botched them both. It turns out I was wrong about there being just two jobs."

Albanese says, "we know that there is a legal matter in the issue of resources".

He's seeking further briefings, with advice from the Solicitor General due back next Monday.

