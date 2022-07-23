Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

Brian Tamaki-led protesters have stopped traffic on a busy Auckland motorway on Saturday.

Brian Tamaki speaks at Auckland protest. (Source: 1News)

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki spoke to a few hundred Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters at Auckland Domain.

He again aired different grievances with the Government.

Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters march down Auckland motorway. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters marched out of Auckland Domain and have blocked traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The protest entered the motorway at the Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp with police stopping traffic behind them.

Police have also warned of traffic disruption in Wellington from a protest linked to the group.

Destiny Church Auckland Domain protest. (Source: 1News)

"Organisers have let police know a march is planned along the Quays between Frank Kitts Park and the Railway Station from 11am," police said in a statement.

"Police will be present to ensure the safety of all. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."