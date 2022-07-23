Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

Source: 1News

Brian Tamaki-led protesters have stopped traffic on a busy Auckland motorway on Saturday.

Brian Tamaki speaks at Auckland protest.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki spoke to a few hundred Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters at Auckland Domain.

He again aired different grievances with the Government.

Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters march down Auckland motorway.

The protesters marched out of Auckland Domain and have blocked traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The protest entered the motorway at the Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp with police stopping traffic behind them.

Police have also warned of traffic disruption in Wellington from a protest linked to the group.

Destiny Church Auckland Domain protest.

"Organisers have let police know a march is planned along the Quays between Frank Kitts Park and the Railway Station from 11am," police said in a statement.

"Police will be present to ensure the safety of all. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."

