NZ deploying 120 more troops to train Ukraine soldiers in UK

New Zealand is sending another 120 Defence Force personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

NZDF and Ukraine troops in UK (Source: 1News)

It comes as a previous 30-person deployment was completed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that "New Zealand has been clear that we will continue to answer the call of Ukraine for practical support as they defend their homeland and people against Russia’s unjustified invasion".

"We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now is to train its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity alongside a number of other countries to answer that call."

They are set to help Ukrainian soldiers with "core skills to be effective in frontline combat including weapon handling, combat first aid, operational law and other soldier skills".

They will go over in tranches over the next three weeks, with the deployment ending November 30.