NZ Defence Force will train Ukrainian forces to use specific gun

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

New Zealand is sending 30 Defence Force personnel to the UK to train members of the Ukrainian military in using a specific type of gun.

L119 gun.

L119 gun. (Source: Supplied)

They will be stationed in the UK until the end of July. At no point will they go into Ukraine.

New Zealand was asked to help train the Ukrainian forces in using L119, 105mm Light Guns.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than 230 Ukrainian forces would be trained by the NZDF. It will take at least a week for a gun crew to be trained.

"This additional deployment as really another way New Zealand can support Ukraine," she said.

"There are very few armed forced who can provide this training right now."

She said it could make a "significant difference".

The L119 is only used by a handful of countries, Ardern said.

New ZealandPoliticsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry - again

2

Person dies while working on Auckland farm

3

Dentist removed incorrect tooth without consent

4

Evidence Tonga's volcano may still be erupting - NIWA

5

Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit

Latest Stories

Warriors' Harris-Tavita announces break from rugby league

Philippine ferry fire: 7 dead, 120 others rescued

Kim Jong Un attends large funeral amid Covid worry

Person dies while working on Auckland farm

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry - again

Related Stories

Full video: Ardern gives final post-Cab address before US trip

Shaw says Tyre Extinguisher vigilante group counterproductive

Ardern: No scheduled Biden meeting doesn't diminish US trip

$350 cost of living payment about 'softening the edges' - PM