Whānau of missing Rotorua kayaker thank community

Navy divers using sonar equipment have been working at Lake Rotorua today in the search for Gregory Flavell, 18, who disappeared on Wednesday.
He was last seen about 2.30pm when he went kayaking on the western side of the lake.
"Unfortunately, nothing of interest has yet been located," police said in a statement.
"The search will be reviewed this evening and next steps considered. Some shoreline searches of the lake are expected to be conducted tomorrow."
Flavell's family also released a statement.
"Our whānau wish to express our huge appreciation to all the services and the many volunteers and whānau searching for him."
Flavell is Māori, approximately 6 foot 1, with shoulder-length wavy hair, and has a light moustache and a goatee.
He was wearing black cargo pants, a printed black long-sleeved T-shirt with the number 53 on the sleeve, and a dark blue beanie, his whānau said.
If you have seen or have any information about Gregory, please contact the police on 105 and quote job number P051519937.