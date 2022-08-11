Teen Rotorua kayaker still missing; search continues

A search is continuing around Lake Rotorua after teenage kayaker went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Search and rescue personnel planned to search the shoreline on Thursday. Police said the 18-year-old man was last seen around 2.30pm on the western side of the lake.

The man's orange and blue kayak was found on Wednesday.

Police wanted information or sightings of the man potentially seen exiting the lake, or in the water,

He is described as about 188cm tall, with a slim build, of Māori descent, and was wearing dark clothing.