Potential witnesses sought in Wellington church stabbing

Police are appealing for the public’s help identifying four potential witnesses to a stabbing outside a central Wellington church late last month.

The Wesley Methodist church on Taranaki St (Source: 1News)

A 48-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed following an argument outside the Wesley Methodist Church, on 75 Taranaki Street, around 8.50pm on July 28.

"The victim and his associate became involved in a prolonged argument with another small group outside the Wesley Methodist church on Taranaki St that resulted in the victim receiving a serious stab wound to the leg," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said at the time.

He was given live-saving emergency first aid by a passer-by before emergency services arrived, Detective Sergeant Olivia Meares said in a statement.

The man later required emergency surgery.

"This appears to have been a violent, unprovoked attack by an unknown offender, and could well have been fatal if not for the quick response of members of the public and emergency services," Meares said.

She said CCTV footage in the area has captured a number of potential witnesses who have not yet been spoken to by police.

Police are continuing to seek the public's help identifying two people seen exiting a white van parked in the church carpark.

The driver of a white van exiting the vehicle. (Source: NZ Police)

"We have now established that two people got out of the van and went over to the area where the victim was stabbed," she said.

They then returned to their van and left the area.

The van is white or light grey and appears similar to an older-style Mitsubishi L300 model.

A van seen in the carpark of the Wesley Methodist Church. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are also seeking to identify a man with long, potentially braided hair who walked past the area around the time the victim was stabbed.

A man with long, potentially braided hair walking past the Wesley Methodist Church. (Source: NZ Police)

Officers are also looking to identify a man in shorts or rolled up black pants, with a grey stripe, who was also in the area at the time.

A man wearing shorts or rolled up black pants. (Source: NZ Police)

We believe these people may have witnessed the attack on the victim or have information which could assist police in identifying the offender.

Anyone with footage or information can contact police on 105 or online referencing Operation Wesley.