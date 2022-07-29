Man, 48, stabbed in Wellington during argument outside church

A 48-year-old man required surgery after being stabbed in the leg in the Wellington CBD on Thursday night.

The Wesley Methodist church on Taranaki St (Source: 1News)

Police have appealed for information from the public after the incident on Taranaki St at 8.50pm following an argument involving the victim outside a church.

"The victim and his associate became involved in a prolonged argument with another small group outside the Wesley Methodist church on Taranaki St that resulted in the victim receiving a serious stab wound to the leg," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

The man is now recovering in ICU after undergoing surgery on his leg.

Police are appealing to anyone who can identify the offender, who as described as having medium build, around 175cm tall, and was wearing a dark baseball cap and light-coloured hoodie.

"The male offender left the scene along York St after the incident and police are seeking the help of the public to identify him," Leitch said.

"A white Mitsubishi L300 van that had been parked in the church carpark left shortly after the stabbing and it is believed the occupants may have witnessed the incident and we ask they contact us."

Police ask anyone with information relating to this incident to contact us on 105 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.