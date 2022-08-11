Mo'unga at No.10, Barrett on bench as under-fire Foster rings changes

Richie Mo’unga gets his long-awaited turn in the All Blacks' No.10 jersey for the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday morning NZT - head coach Ian Foster ringing several changes which includes the benching of regular first-five Beauden Barrett, who was dropped on his head in last week’s defeat.

Richie Mo'unga last started a Test for the All Blacks against France in November last year. (Source: Photosport)

There are two new starting props in the form of Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, with 22-year-old Crusader Fletcher Newell in line to make his debut off the bench.

George Bower, who started at loosehead prop for the 26-10 defeat at Mbombele Stadium, has been dropped to the bench, with tighthead Angus Ta’avao missing altogether.

Loose forward Akira Ioane has also been dropped to the bench, with Shannon Frizell starting in the No.6 jersey.

Hooker Dane Coles, on the bench last weekend and who had a poor game when entering the match in the final quarter, has been dropped in favour of Codie Taylor.

Apart from Mo’unga’s selection, there are no other changes to the backline, with fullback Jordie Barrett passed fit despite injuring an ankle last weekend and right wing Will Jordan given the all-clear after a stomach complaint during the week.

Mo’unga’s opportunity is perhaps the most significant, given Beauden Barrett has presumably fully recovered after the horrific red card challenge by Kurt-Lee Arendse which resulted in the All Blacks’ attacking linchpin falling from height on to his head and neck area.

Barrett, who had scans in hospital afterwards, wouldn’t have been named if Foster had any concerns about his health, so the selection is purely strategic - an attempt to shake up an attack which has been stale and predictable over the All Blacks’ last three defeats to Ireland (twice) and South Africa.

Mo’unga last started a Test in November last year – the defeat to France in Paris when he replaced the concussed Barrett.

The Crusaders playmaker, who has won six Super Rugby titles in the last six years, failed to impose himself on the Test, but there those who believe his natural flair has been contained by the All Blacks’ rigid game plan.

Given an obvious attacking blue print has been notable by its absence over the last 10 months or so, Mo’unga may be given more of a licence to play his own game alongside his Super Rugby teammate David Havili, who is starting in the No.12 jersey.

Mo'unga spoke eloquently during the week about the team's frustration at their misfiring attack, saying their inability to cope with the Boks' pressure last weekend was "a bit of an uppercut".

“Belief and confidence remain high in our group, which is working incredibly hard this week,” said Foster in the team release statement.

“Playing at Ellis Park is always a special occasion for any All Black team, and this weekend will be no different.

“Adding to that, the Freedom Cup is on the line which makes this a challenge that everyone is looking forward to.”

The selection of props de Groot, 24, and Newell is a look to the future and many will wonder why it has taken so long for Foster to put his faith in them, and indeed why now when they will be playing in front of a seething crowd of 60,000 supporters at the Boks’ spiritual home.

Both are likely to shore up a scrum which not surprisingly creaked last weekend – the All Blacks conceded four penalties there – and Newell in particular appears a far more effective ball carrier than either Lomax or Ta’avao.

Fletcher Newell, pictured playing for the Crusaders last year, is an effective ball carrier as well as an excellent scrummager. (Source: Photosport)

Accordingly, there is a sense that Foster now has little to lose. With his hold on the job increasingly tenuous after five defeats in six Tests, and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson in Johannesburg keeping an eye on proceedings, even a victory at this point may not be enough.

All Blacks match-day 23 for the Test against South Africa at Ellis Park on Sunday 3.05am NZT is (caps in brackets):

1.Ethan de Groot (5)

2.Samisoni Taukei’aho (12)

3.Tyrel Lomax (15)

4.Sam Whitelock (135)

5.Scott Barrett (51)

6.Shannon Frizell (18)

7.Sam Cane © (81)

8.Ardie Savea (63)

9.Aaron Smith (106)

10.Richie Mo’unga (36)

11.Caleb Clarke (6)

12.David Havili (17)

13.Rieko Ioane (51)

14.Will Jordan (16)

15.Jordie Barrett (40)

Reserves:

16.Codie Taylor (69)

17.George Bower (15)

18.Fletcher Newell * New Cap

19.Tupou Vaa’i (13)

20.Akira Ioane (15)

21.Finlay Christie (7)

22.Beauden Barrett (105)

23.Quinn Tupaea (10)