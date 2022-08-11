Investing in refugees good business model for NZ fashion label

When the founder of local clothing label Nisa was first setting up she had a choice to create a charity or a business.

On a bit of a whim, former lawyer Elisha Watson chose business, hoping that despite it's social focus on helping migrant and refugee women into work, it would also be profitable.

It's a gamble that six years on seems to have paid off.

"Reflecting back, it's been such an amazing decision," she says. "No one wants a job as an act of charity, people want a job because they have got awesome skills and they have something to contribute."

What began as a crowd-funded project to set up the manufacturing workshop and employ a few workers, has grown into a successful NZ-made clothing brand.

"It's a beautiful circle; our customers want to support our team, our team want to make these amazing products for our customers. So it's definitely not a one way thing."

ImpactLab, a company that analyses the returns on social investment, has found that for every $1 Nisa invests in a member of its team, there's a $3 return.

In total it found the lingerie company generated close to half a million dollars in social value.

ImpactLab's chief executive Maria English says this includes better overall incomes for the workers, and their families, improved education, better mental health - all of which increases their financial independence.

"At Nisa, they are really creating a supportive environment for women to gain the language and life skills that they need to then be able to go out and create the lives they want for themselves and their families.

"Women gain their skills here while earning, and being employed, and they can take the benefits forward to being financially independent."

For Queen Elizabeth Sudagar the job has given her a chance at a future and of achieving her dreams of working in fashion.

Something that simply wouldn't be possible for her in Sri Lanka, which is facing constant tensions between the government and minority Tamil groups.

"I feel lucky. I get to practice my English. It's a lovely environment and Nisa does everything to support me."

The latest data from Immigration New Zealand shows that while refugees can face challenges settling into a new life here, over time more end up in work, and their children do well at school.

Employment among those arriving in our yearly quota show that five years on around 43% are in jobs and only a quarter remain on an unemployment benefit.

Their children also have a high rate of NCEA achievement; with 84% in 2019 achieving NCEA level two or above, compared to 79% across the remaining school population.