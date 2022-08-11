4 youths, 1 man arrested over spate of Tauranga thefts

Four youths and a 39-year-old man have been arrested following a spate of thefts around Tauranga between 20 and 23 July.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The incidents include a burglary on Grey Street, an aggravated robbery on Eleventh Avenue and a ram raid at Papamoa Plaza.

Two of the youths are believed to be connected with a further two burglaries on July 26.

Detective Sergeant Matt Smith, the officer in charge of the Tauranga South Tactical Crime Unit, said the arrests "should make anyone out there that thinks they can get away with this type of offending to think again".

"Your behaviour is not anonymous, and your actions cause real harm to people in the community, and it will not be tolerated."

The 39-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen goods and possession of cannabis for supply.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday.