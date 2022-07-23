Pāpāmoa Plaza hit by early morning ram-raid

An investigation is underway following a ram-raid burglary in Pāpāmoa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Papamoa Plaza (Source: Google Maps)

Police said a stolen purple and black Mazda Verisa station wagon was used to ram-raid Pāpāmoa Plaza just before 2am.

The car was found abandoned on the on-ramp of State Highway 2, near Domain Rd. It is undergoing a forensic examination.

Police are investigating what was taken and who was involved.

Anyone that can assist with inquiries is urged to get in contact with police.