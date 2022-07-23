Pāpāmoa Plaza hit by early morning ram-raid

Source: 1News

An investigation is underway following a ram-raid burglary in Pāpāmoa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Papamoa Plaza

Papamoa Plaza (Source: Google Maps)

Police said a stolen purple and black Mazda Verisa station wagon was used to ram-raid Pāpāmoa Plaza just before 2am.

The car was found abandoned on the on-ramp of State Highway 2, near Domain Rd. It is undergoing a forensic examination.

Police are investigating what was taken and who was involved.

READ MORE: Fewer than half of ram-raiders identified by police - report

Anyone that can assist with inquiries is urged to get in contact with police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

WWE boss Vince McMahon retires amid scandal

2

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

3

Pāpāmoa Plaza hit by early morning ram-raid

4

Watch: Carlos Spencer almost counted out after brutal Whatuira flurry

5

North Canterbury councils call for pause on Three Waters reform

Latest Stories

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

'I have faith in Sam Cane' - Ian Foster sticking by ABs captain

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US

Pāpāmoa Plaza hit by early morning ram-raid

WWE boss Vince McMahon retires amid scandal

Related Stories

'Aggressive' speed bumps upset Pāpāmoa residents

Two dead following Tauranga motorbike crash

Person in hospital after gunshots heard in Panmure

Call for more security at Tauranga bus stops after machete incident