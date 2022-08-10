Analysis: Uffindell will face challenges coming back from bullying saga

Source: 1News

The bullying saga involving National MP Sam Uffindell will be "hard for him to come back from" after new accusations emerged, 1News’ political editor says.

Party leader Christopher Luxon announced late on Tuesday night that the new Tauranga MP would be stood down pending an investigation.

The announcement was made hours after Uffindell admitted being a bully at school after revelations he was involved in a late-night assault on a younger boy which saw him being asked to leave Auckland's King's College when he was 16.

A woman who flatted with the 38-year-old when he attended Otago University in 2003 told RNZ he was “verbally aggressive” and would trash the house after drunken- and drug-fuelled outbursts.

READ MORE: University flatmate of Uffindell says she 'didn't feel safe'

Uffindell said he "enjoyed a student lifestyle" while at the University of Otago - drinking and at times smoking marijuana - but rejected any accusation he engaged in behaviour that was intimidating or bullying.

1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said while there are “still options” for the MP, it “does seem like it will be so hard for him to come back from this”.

“It does start to get really tough if any new, fresh allegations come out.”

READ MORE: New allegations against Uffindell 'serious and concerning' - Luxon

Mutch McKay called the controversy surrounding Uffindell a "headache" for the National Party, adding that it "has completely derailed what should have been one of the best weeks it’s had in years".

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Father who raped woman with two others to be deported

2

Newton-John family to accept state funeral if offered

3

Spark issues refunds after 'misleading' 113,000 broadband customers

4

Bonus credits offered to NCEA students for third year in a row

5

Police seek public's help finding missing Rotorua kayaker

Latest Stories

Analysis: Uffindell will face challenges coming back from bullying saga

3 MPs ousted from Tongan Parliament for bribing voters

Police seek public's help finding missing Rotorua kayaker

Ex-MP Jami-Lee Ross went 'kamikaze' to stop demotion, court told

Marcus Lush reveals bid for Invercargill mayoralty

Related Stories

Marcus Lush reveals bid for Invercargill mayoralty

Luxon 'completely unaware' of Uffindell university allegation

Uffindell saga: Nat's president says selection process could be 'improved'

Parliament votes to scrap three strikes law