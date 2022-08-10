Analysis: Uffindell will face challenges coming back from bullying saga

The bullying saga involving National MP Sam Uffindell will be "hard for him to come back from" after new accusations emerged, 1News’ political editor says.

Party leader Christopher Luxon announced late on Tuesday night that the new Tauranga MP would be stood down pending an investigation.

The announcement was made hours after Uffindell admitted being a bully at school after revelations he was involved in a late-night assault on a younger boy which saw him being asked to leave Auckland's King's College when he was 16.

A woman who flatted with the 38-year-old when he attended Otago University in 2003 told RNZ he was “verbally aggressive” and would trash the house after drunken- and drug-fuelled outbursts.

Uffindell said he "enjoyed a student lifestyle" while at the University of Otago - drinking and at times smoking marijuana - but rejected any accusation he engaged in behaviour that was intimidating or bullying.

1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said while there are “still options” for the MP, it “does seem like it will be so hard for him to come back from this”.

“It does start to get really tough if any new, fresh allegations come out.”

Mutch McKay called the controversy surrounding Uffindell a "headache" for the National Party, adding that it "has completely derailed what should have been one of the best weeks it’s had in years".