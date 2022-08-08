New National MP sorry for attacking younger student while at school

National's new Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has apologised for a late-night school assault which saw him expelled from a prestigious Auckland secondary college.

He's promising constituents he'll push hard to get moving on transport and tackle gangs – by Maiki Sherman. (Source: 1News)

The 38-year-old called it "one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done and something I deeply regret".

Uffindell released a statement after Stuff report said he was expelled from Kings College as a Year 11 student after assaulting a younger boy with wooden bed legs.

In a statement released on Monday, Uffindell said he had "reflected on this incident multiple times over the 20 years since it occurred, and have no recollection of using anything other than my fists".

He admitted that he and three other students in his year "went into another dorm at the boarding house at the end of term" and assaulted a boy in year nine.

"I punched a younger student in the arm and body multiple times. We were subsequently asked to leave the school," he said.

"Nevertheless, it’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done and something I deeply regret. I’ve worked hard to be a better person than I was as a teenager and to be a good role model to my children."

Uffindell said he "called the person and apologised for the harm I’d caused" upon his return to New Zealand last year.

"We had a long conversation and I was grateful that he accepted my apology. My apology was genuine then, and it is genuine now.”

A National Party spokesperson said the party was proactively informed about this incident by Uffindell during the selection process.

"It was a significant event reflecting a serious error of judgment by a then 16-year-old for which he has apologised and regrets to this day," the spokesperson said.

Uffindell delivered his maiden speech as Tauranga's new MP last Tuesday after winning the by-election in June.