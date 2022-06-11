National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National leader Christopher Luxon has announced a commitment to introduce tough anti-gang laws if brought to power next year, including banning gang insignia from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

National leader Christopher Luxon and National's police spokesperson Mark Mitchell. (Source: 1News)

In a speech to party members, Luxon promised to give police four new powers that would "make life harder for criminal gangs".

National's leader announced the new policy in Auckland at his party's northern regional conference.

The new powers would allow police to disperse public gang gatherings, prevent certain gang members from associating with each other, and also prevent certain gang members from accessing a gun.

"I have a message for police: My government will back you," he said.

"New Zealanders are waking up daily to news of gang shootings and the only question is not if or when there'll be another, but whose street it will be in next time."

Luxon also announced that a National government would ban gang insignia from publicly-accessible social media platforms, alongside all public spaces. He said gangs were increasingly using social media "to make their lifestyle appealing to kids".

The party suggested gangs were using online platforms like TikTok and Instagram to recruit young people.

A ban on gang patches in public spaces had earlier been floated during the party's 2020 general election campaign by then-leader Judith Collins and also under the leadership of Simon Bridges.

Under the anti-consorting policy, a known gang offender can be stopped from associating or communicating with other specified gang members for up to three years in order to stop serious offences.

Luxon justified the new policy by pointing to increasing gang tensions.

"We're seeing people who've never done anything wrong, wanting to move out of their own neighbourhoods because the presence of gangs and the fear of gang shootings makes them afraid," he said. "This is not the New Zealand any of us want."

Luxon said he would "bring back" the party's "social investment" approach to crime.

"I think all of us here would feel compassion if we knew the life circumstances of many of the people recruited into gangs," he said. "But as adults, we all have choices and gang members have choices too."

National's leader said gang members were "evolving", "emboldened, and [that] frontline police need new tools".

Similar anti-consorting and anti-insignia laws have been introduced in some Australian states in the past year.

Previously, Luxon has attacked the Government's response to gang tensions that were "peddling misery across New Zealand". Earlier on Wednesday, he called on Police Minister Poto Williams to resign for "struggling" on the issue.

ACT responds

The ACT Party's justice spokesperson Nicole McKee responded to Luxon's new policy.

"ACT is pleased to see National is supporting ACT's policy of non-consorting laws for gang members," she said.

"ACT announced the policy as part of our Law and Order discussion document on July 20, 2021. We encourage National to support the rest of our policies for safer communities."

The party called on National to adopt its other crime policies that included reinstating the three strikes law that the Government is intent on repealing.