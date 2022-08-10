Levin man faces raft of charges after two-day police standoff

A 62-year-old man faces a range of charges after a two-day standoff with police in Levin last week.

The 62-year-old has been charged with threatens to kill, causing harm by posting digital communication, arson, and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in Bledisloe Street.

He has been remanded in custody after being released from hospital.

He is due to reappear in Levin District Court on August 31.

The standoff resulted in about 80 people being evacuated from their homes after the man holed himself up inside a Bledisloe Street property.

It came to an end on Friday night after a fire at the property was put out.

